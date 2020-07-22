Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn.

Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into a restaurant's curbside dining area on Tuesday.

The car slammed into several tables where patrons were eating.

Three people were hurt, but fortunately their injuries were not serious.

The driver, who has not been charged, stayed at the scene.

sunset parkbrooklynnew york citycar crashcoronavirus new york cityreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusrestaurantcar on sidewalkcovid 19
