Car slams into wall at Yonkers mall parking garage

YONKERS, New York (WABC) --A car slammed into a wall at a parking garage at a mall in Westchester County.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Yonkers.
Police say the driver somehow slammed into a boundary wall in the center of the lot.
All five people inside the car were injured, at least one of them seriously.
The fire department is still on the scene securing that wall.
Police are still investigating exactly what happened.
