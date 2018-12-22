Car slams into wall at Yonkers mall parking garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
A car slammed into a wall at a parking garage at a mall in Westchester County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Yonkers.

Police say the driver somehow slammed into a boundary wall in the center of the lot.

All five people inside the car were injured, at least one of them seriously.

The fire department is still on the scene securing that wall.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentmallYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old girl among five suspects charged with murder at Queens park
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
Senate adjourns until next week; Federal shutdown to continue
Santa, firefighters respond to LI parking lot after sign falls on vehicles
Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in US
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia
VIDEO: Man robs woman at gunpoint in Brooklyn office
Show More
Police: LI driver impaired by alcohol struck, killed pedestrian
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
Colder, windy to start the weekend
Masked man robs LI 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on UWS subway platform
More News