Infant found safe outside Home Depot after carjacking in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child was found safe after a carjacking in Newark on Monday evening.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 16th Avenue.

The running vehicle was stolen with the 6-month-old child inside.

Five minutes later, the child was dropped off on the curb on the side of a Home Depot store on Springfield Avenue.



The infant was not harmed.

Police are now searching for the car and the carjacker.

The incident remains under investigation and few other details were released.

