Infant found safe outside Home Depot after carjacking in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child was found safe after a carjacking in Newark on Monday evening.The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 16th Avenue.The running vehicle was stolen with the 6-month-old child inside.Five minutes later, the child was dropped off on the curb on the side of a Home Depot store on Springfield Avenue.The infant was not harmed.Police are now searching for the car and the carjacker.The incident remains under investigation and few other details were released.----------