Police investigating possible connection between Long Island carjackings

LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are investigating two carjackings in Nassau County and trying to determine if they are connected.

The most recent carjacking occurred Wednesday morning and the other happened on Sunday, October 16.

In both instances, the driver was bumped by another vehicle. As the victim got out of car to see the damage, the passengers of the car that caused the crash jump out to steal vehicle.

In the most recent incident, the victim was driving a rental car on Central Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was rear-ended by a stolen grey 2013 Ford Fusion.

When everyone got out of their cars to inspect the damage, a passenger from the Ford jumped into the victim's running car and took off.

The other suspect drove away but crashed into a fence on West Broadway and Barr Avenue.

The incident on October 16 had a similar narrative.

Police said three men were in a green sedan and were involved in a crash with a 54-year-old victim in a Honda.

The suspects got out of the car and started a verbal confrontation with the victim, which turned physical.

The victim was pulled from his car and two of the suspects got in the Honda and left while the third got back into their original car and took off.

No major injuries were reported in the incident.

The Nassau County Police Department encourages all residents to call 911 in the event of any crash or during any suspicious encounter.

Detectives request anyone with information on this incident or anyone who has had a similar experience to please call the Fourth Squad at 516-573-6453, or call 911.

