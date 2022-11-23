NY police seek suspects who beat man to death in carjacking incident

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A NY man has died from injuries he sustained in a brutal carjacking incident.

Officials say that at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, 45-year-old Arthur Cooke was driving his Mercedes near East 125 Street, when he was suddenly surrounded by 30 ATVs and dirt bikes.

One person hit into Cooke's passenger side mirror, and when he pulled over to check the damage to his car, an argument broke out between Cooke and the bikers.

The suspects proceeded to physically beat Cooke, who was allegedly on a date with his significant other at the time, officials said.

As Cooke was violently assaulted, one suspect pointed a firearm toward him. A man, who is not believed to be involved in the beating, reportedly drove off from the scene in Cooke's luxury car.

He was taken to a local hospital where, two weeks later, he died from his injuries, officials said.

Cooke's death has been deemed a homicide as the investigation carries on. Officials say no one has been arrested.

The victim was known to be a court special advocate for Exodus Transitional Community