Woman violently carjacked in her own driveway in Verona

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was violently carjacked in her driveway in Verona on Sunday afternoon.

The attack happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Floyd Road.

Police said the woman was approached by three males when she pulled into her driveway. They demanded her keys and punched her in the head and face until she fell to the ground.

They got away in her car and the vehicle they arrived in, which was spotted by police near Bloomfield and Mt. Prospect avenues.

Authorities started chasing both cars into West Orange but said they were forced to end the pursuit due to the conditions and the suspect's reckless driving.

Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and call police if they see something suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Verona Police Department at (973) 239-5000.

