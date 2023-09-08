WATCH LIVE

1989 death of sex worker Carmen Vargas being reviewed for possible link to Rex Heuermann

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 8, 2023 1:32AM
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Law enforcement in Nassau County is reviewing a 1989 death of a sex worker to see if there is a link to alleged Gilgo Beach murderer Rex Heuermann.

The murder of Carmen Vargas has been under investigation by the Nassau County police since 1989.

Vargas, who was 29 years old at the time of her death, was last seen getting into a truck outside her East Harlem apartment building in 1989.

Weeks later, her body was found along the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

"We're working with our law enforcement partners to review unsolved homicide cases that fit the alleged pattern of Rex Heuermann," said a spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Heuermann has been charged with killing three women whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

