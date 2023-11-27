Gunner, a 15-year-old horse, became agitated and briefly dragged the carriage driver before taking off toward the West Side Highway.

Video shows damage left behind after horse breaks free from carriage in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows the damage left behind after a horse broke free from its carriage driver and made a run for it on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

It happened Sunday afternoon on 55th Street between 10th and 11th avenues around 3 p.m.

The trouble started when the carriage malfunctioned and the driver tried to fix it.

Gunner, a 15-year-old horse, became agitated and briefly dragged the driver who suffered minor injuries.

The animal then ran toward the West Side Highway and collided with four parked cars on both sides of the road.

Gunner then disengaged from the carriage and continued toward the northbound lanes of the West Side Highway when he slipped and fell.

Two off-duty officers were able to load Gunner onto a trailer where he was taken to Clinton Park Stables for further evaluation.

He was said to be in stable condition with injuries to his legs and multiple cuts throughout his body.

The incident is renewing calls by activists and elected officials to ban their use in the city.

