Dog leaves Newark animal shelter after two years, but still needs forever home

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- After two years, one dog is finally leaving a Newark animal shelter, but he has yet to be adopted.

Red, at 6 years old, has spent a third of his life behind a kennel door at the Associated Humane Societies Newark Branch (AHS). On October 30, AHS posted a plea on Facebook to help find Red a home.

In the post, AHS Newark described Red as a "once rambunctious and lively spirited dog" who is now "melancholy and depressed."

Red is moving from AHS Newark to Heart and Soul Dog Rescue Inc. in Lyndhurst. The rescue group will attempt to help Red get adopted.

"Our staff know it, our volunteers know it- but the world doesn't seem to understand Red is an amazing dog," AHS Newark posted on its Facebook page. "Two years is an unreasonably long time for a good boy like Red to be at the shelter and it shows."

They say they have several interested candidates and hope to find Red a home for in time for the holidays. Red recently had surgery because he was neutered by had problems, founder of Heart and Soul Dog Rescue Inc. Jackie Wienclaw said.

The group plans to train Red, as he was originally a stray. They say they have received good applications and will probably do a foster-to-adopt process with Red to ensure he is matched with a good home.

"Red is secured with a rescue, but we have many, many other dogs who have been here over a year and are highly adoptable," AHS Newark said.

