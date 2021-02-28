Cars, storefronts damaged in manhole explosion in Midtown

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. for the fire at East 57th Street and 1st Avenue.
ConEd said the fire caused some damage to cars and store fronts.
One worker was injured and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
"We're making the area safe, and there are no power outages as a result of incident at this time," ConEd said.
Few other details were released.
