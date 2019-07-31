ME: Death of transgender inmate at Rikers Island related to epileptic seizure

RIKERS ISLAND, New York -- Officials say a transgender woman who was found dead in a New York City jail died of natural causes due to a seizure related to epilepsy.

A jail officer found 27-year-old Layleen Polanco unresponsive in her Rikers Island cell in June. She had been in custody since mid-April, unable to post $500 bail after an assault arrest.

The medical examiner said Tuesday the cause of death was sudden unexplained death in epilepsy.

Polanco was in a restrictive housing unit, meaning she was required to spend the majority of her day in her cell, with up to seven hours outside it.

An attorney at The Legal Aid Society released a statement saying her death "further underscores the dangers of solitary confinement, which isolates already medically fragile people from observation and care."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rikers islandnew york cityqueensbronxinmatestransgenderrikers island
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search for 18-year-old missing swimmer in Queens
Boom of crane partially collapses onto NYC building
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Hero MTA operator stops train, helps suicidal woman on tracks
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders fight back against moderate presidential rivals
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Show More
NJ man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms pop up
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News