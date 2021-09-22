COVID News: 10 states report record number of hospitalizations

Alabama is reporting more deaths in 2020 than births for the first time in its history
In Arizona, rural hospitals are losing patients too due to the lack of resources.
In Tennessee, a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, announced it's reserving the monoclonal antibody treatment for only the unvaccinated, leaving out those who got the shot.
And in Ohio, they have the highest numbers to date for young people being hospitalized.
"If you're young and unvaccinated, it's now probably only a question of when, not if, you get COVID-19. And when you get it without the protection of a vaccine there is a very real risk you will end up in the hospital or even in the obituary pages," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health, Chief Medical Officer.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
NJ restaurant wants more work visas amid employee shortage
The COVID-19 pandemic that initially put millions out of work has now created a nationwide worker shortage, and at a decades old Italian restaurant in New Jersey, the owner says getting workers -- even for good money -- is harder than ever. The staff is working hard, preparing for the lunchtime rush at Il Villaggio, where the owner, Ralph Magliocchetti, has put his heart and soul into the business for 42 years. The pandemic forced a shutdown for months, and he lost his workforce -- many of whom haven't returned.
"These people find other jobs like Uber and GrubHub," Magliocchetti said. "They work whenever they want. They don't have to punch in or punch out."
Google buying $2.1 billion space in NYC in biggest office deal in US since COVID pandemic
Google is planning to buy New York City's St. John's Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. The announcement Tuesday arrives with the city buffeted by the pandemic and most offices still largely unpopulated. While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post late last month that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10, the commitment by the company to further invest in New York City real estate was trumpeted both by Gov. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, who called it "one of the shots in the arm we need as part of our comeback."
"Google is leading the way here in our economic comeback but also further asserting what we know more and more: New York City is now one of the great tech capitals in the world," de Blasio said at a virtual news conference Tuesday.
2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine after 2 months results in 94% protection, company says
A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular with bigger show
A beloved family tradition is coming back this year, as The Rockettes will be back on stage this fall and winter. The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes will have performances from November 5 to January 2. In celebration of the return, the Rockettes are bringing back their Instagram live dance class, Tuesday at 5 p.m. Fans can learn a portion of the "Snow" choreography. Anyone can tune in and dance along on the Rockettes IG channel @therockettes.
CDC to consider booster shots after FDA rulings
The CDC Advisory Committee will meet this week to discuss booster shots, including whom should get one and when. The meeting comes after an FDA advisory panel met last week, recommending the Pfizer booster for those 65 and older and anyone with high risk of severe COVID. The panel voted down the booster for the general public.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question