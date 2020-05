EMBED >More News Videos Celebrate Equality: The Future of Women's Rights: Part 2.

NEW YORK -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the U.S. and March is Women's History Month so there's no better time to shine a light on where things stand in relation to gender equality. Join Eyewitness News Anchor Sade Baderinwa as we take an in-depth look at the past, present, and future of women's rights.Teaming up with UN Women, we'll learn about progress across the globe undertaken by people on the front lines in the fight for gender equality. We'll hear from the reigning Miss Universe, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, an award-winning documentarian; to activists, entrepreneurs and our leaders of tomorrow.And it's not just women taking up the cause, we'll learn how men are getting involved with programs like the UN Women's "HeforShe" campaign, giving men the tools to take action. And you'll meet two inspiring U.S. Amy veterans who are helping to educate girls in Afghanistan by raising money with the sale of flip flops.This eye-opening half-hour will hopefully help viewers walk away feeling informed and inspired while still acknowledging the work that needs to be done.Join us as we celebrate and spread the universal message... "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights."Featured in our show:Combat Flip Flops - www.combatflipflops.com Foundation Rwanda - foundationrwanda.org Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media - www.seejane.org Generation Equality - www.unwomen.org HeforShe Campaign - www.heforshe.org Hippo Roller - hipporoller.com Intended Consequences - mediastorm.com/publication/intended-consequences Jonathan Torgovnik - www.torgovnik.com Kode with Klossy - www.kodewithklossy.com Me Too - metoomvmt.org Miss Universe - www.missuniverse.com National Geographic - www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2019/11/ National Women's Law Center - nwlc.org Rights of Women Hotline - https://rightsofwomen.org.uk/get-advice/sexual-harassment-at-work-law/ Sitara - https://www.netflix.com/title/81160765 TIME - time.com/athlete-of-the-year-2019-us-womens-soccer-team Time's Up - timesupnow.org Time's Up Legal Defense Fund - nwlc.org/times-up-legal-defense-fund UN Women - www.unwomen.org United State of Women - www.theunitedstateofwomen.org Unbelievable - https://www.netflix.com/title/80153467 Zozibini Tunzi - Instagram: @zozitunzi 2020 Women's Vote Centennial Initiative - www.2020centennial.org