Celebrate Equality: The Future of Women's Rights

NEW YORK -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the U.S. and March is Women's History Month so there's no better time to shine a light on where things stand in relation to gender equality. Join Eyewitness News Anchor Sade Baderinwa as we take an in-depth look at the past, present, and future of women's rights.

Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Celebrate Equality: The Future of Women's Rights: Part 2.



Part 3:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch it on abc7NY.com



Part 4:
EMBED More News Videos

Celebrate Equality: The Future of Women's Rights: Part 4



Teaming up with UN Women, we'll learn about progress across the globe undertaken by people on the front lines in the fight for gender equality. We'll hear from the reigning Miss Universe, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, an award-winning documentarian; to activists, entrepreneurs and our leaders of tomorrow.

And it's not just women taking up the cause, we'll learn how men are getting involved with programs like the UN Women's "HeforShe" campaign, giving men the tools to take action. And you'll meet two inspiring U.S. Amy veterans who are helping to educate girls in Afghanistan by raising money with the sale of flip flops.

This eye-opening half-hour will hopefully help viewers walk away feeling informed and inspired while still acknowledging the work that needs to be done.

Join us as we celebrate and spread the universal message... "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights."

Featured in our show:

Combat Flip Flops - www.combatflipflops.com
Foundation Rwanda - foundationrwanda.org
Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media - www.seejane.org

Generation Equality - www.unwomen.org
HeforShe Campaign - www.heforshe.org

Hippo Roller - hipporoller.com
Intended Consequences - mediastorm.com/publication/intended-consequences
Jonathan Torgovnik - www.torgovnik.com
Kode with Klossy - www.kodewithklossy.com
Me Too - metoomvmt.org

Miss Universe -www.missuniverse.com
National Geographic - www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2019/11/
National Women's Law Center - nwlc.org
Rights of Women Hotline - https://rightsofwomen.org.uk/get-advice/sexual-harassment-at-work-law/
Sitara - https://www.netflix.com/title/81160765 & www.letgirlsdream.org
TIME - time.com/athlete-of-the-year-2019-us-womens-soccer-team

Time's Up - timesupnow.org
Time's Up Legal Defense Fund - nwlc.org/times-up-legal-defense-fund
UN Women - www.unwomen.org
United State of Women -www.theunitedstateofwomen.org
Unbelievable - https://www.netflix.com/title/80153467
Zozibini Tunzi - Instagram: @zozitunzi
2020 Women's Vote Centennial Initiative - www.2020centennial.org
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News