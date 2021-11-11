2 sex assaults reported in Central Park, 1 in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11221721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two sexual assaults were reported in Central Park Thursday morning, and while one suspect is in custody, police are still working to determine if the incidents were linked.In the first assault, a woman in her 20s said she was grabbed from behind and put in a chokehold at East 62nd Street and Fifth Avenue, near Swan Lake and Wollman Rink, just after 7:20 a.m.She lost consciousness and awoke with cuts, abrasions and bruises to her arms and chin.The suspect fled the scene.The woman was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.About 45 minutes after the first assault was reported, another woman said she was sexually assaulted on the foot path near 103rd Street and FDR Drive.A suspect is in custody in that incident, and police are working to see if the same man may be responsible for both incidents.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------