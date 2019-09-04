september 11

VIDEO: Eyewitness News Roundtable from 1-year anniversary of 9/11 attacks

VIDEO: Eyewitness News Roundtable on 09/11/02

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News employees held a roundtable discussion one year after the attacks on the World Trade Center to recount their experiences, share their thoughts, and find hope in our collective grief.

Watch our reporters, anchors, producers and camera operators discuss the anniversary in the video player above.

Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget," and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.

RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.


Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 20 years.

RELATED | How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.


The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

CLICK HERE for Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

