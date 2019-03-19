Charter bus traveling from Florida to New York City crashes injuring dozens, killing 2

This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

KINGWOOD, Virginia -- Authorities in Virginia say two people are dead and others are injured after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit while traveling from Florida to New York.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned Tuesday morning in Prince George County near Kingwood. Police say that as the bus turned onto an exit, it ran off the left side of the ramp and overturned.

Police say one person died at the scene and a second died a few hours later at a nearby hospital. Authorities haven't released their names.

Police say the motor carrier safety team is assisting with the crash investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york cityfloridatraffic fatalitiesbus crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death
34th Street reopened after boom truck crash near Penn Station
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
1 person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Hempstead
Suspect arrested in attemped rape in Brooklyn apartment
Woman who climbed Statue of Liberty faces sentencing
Show More
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Karina Vetrano murder: Mother expected to testify in retrial
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
Nurses set April 2 strike date at 3 NYC hospital systems
More TOP STORIES News