Child critically injured after being struck by fire truck on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10392063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A child was critically injured after being struck by a fire truck on Staten Island.The incident happened in Stapleton while the unit was returning to quarters from a call.According to police, the FDNY fire truck was travelling eastbound on Broad Street when it struck the 7-year-old boy as he was crossing the street just before 7:30 Saturday morning.Firefighters immediately stopped and treated the child before medics arrived.Authorities say the child was by himself at the time, but were able to locate his family and notify them about the crash.The child was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.The scene is still very active at this time as the investigation continues.----------