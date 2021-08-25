Driver charged after fatally hitting 6-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver is facing charges after he fatally struck a 6-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police say Qiuhua Zhu, 30, was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue at 67th Street in Dyker Heights when he struck the child with his blue Lexus SUV just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

6-year-old Hiromi Tamy was crossing the street with the pedestrian signal in her favor when she was hit.

She was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Zhu initially continued eastbound on 67th Street and returned to the scene after traveling around the block.



After an investigation, Zhu was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, motor vehicle failure to yield to a pedestrian with injury, failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to obey traffic device, driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, improper left turn on a one-way road.

