7-year-old boy struck and killed by NYPD tow truck while walking with mother in Fort Greene

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by an NYPD tow truck while crossing the street with his mother in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

Kamari Hughes was struck just before 8 a.m. at Myrtle and North Portland avenues while he was on his way to school.

NYPD officials said Hughes was walking with his mother and attempting to cross the street as the tow truck was making a right turn onto North Portland Avenue from Myrtle Avenue.

Witnesses said the boy was on his scooter, and within his mother's reach, doing everything that a pedestrian should.

"The little boy went where he was supposed to so she taught her son well," witness Antwoan Hayes said.

EMS arrived at the scene and Hughes was pronounced dead. His backpack and the scooter he was riding were left lying on the ground next to the crosswalk.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials addressed the incident on Thursday morning said said it is heart wrenching for all.

"Our heart goes out to the family of that young boy whose mother, the school, his teachers who were also on the scene, a very touch scene to be at this morning," said Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

The 54-year-old driver of the tow truck remained at the scene, but witnesses say she appeared to be distracted when the collision happened.

Maddrey said the department is taking witness accounts, looking at cameras and inspecting the inside of the tow truck.

"There are no words to adequately describe the horror of this tragedy. I mourn alongside the victim's family, loved ones, and community, and I am angered that yet another innocent life has been lost way too soon to senseless traffic violence on our streets," said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. "A child has been robbed of the future that he deserved, and nothing can bring him back. However, we can and will pursue justice on his behalf."

The investigation is ongoing.

