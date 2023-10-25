Husband of Cardi B's nail artist charged with setting fire to Bronx salon

Marcus Solis has more on the community reaction to the fire.

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- The husband of Cardi B's nail artist has been charged with setting fire to his wife's nail salon in the Bronx.

Jenny Bui, who runs the Cianna Creations Nails & Spa salon in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, saw her business go up in flames during a fire last month.

The new space was meant to open in just a few days.

According to the FDNY, units responded to reports of a fire at the location on September 28th and noted that the flames originated in the center of the store in a pile of boxes and stock.

Fire investigators recovered a DVR at the scene, which revealed the suspect Nguyen Bui, husband of the salon owner, igniting two separate napkins and throwing the napkins in the pile of boxes and stock in the center of the store.

Law enforcement officials say Bui told them his wife was driving him crazy over all the work she wanted done to open the store, and essentially snapped under the pressure.

The crystal-clear footage elicited jaw dropping reaction next door - at one of the two stores on East Tremont Avenue damaged during the firefighting effort.

"The back door totally broke and the roof we have three big holes," said Shalu Malik one of the store owners next door.

After investigation by FDNY Fire Marshalls, Bui was arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

The salon was set to be the nail stylist's second location in the Bronx. After the fire, she started a GoFundMe, claiming she lost roughly $150,000 worth of merchandise and equipment and that the store was uninsured because it hadn't opened yet.

Nyugen Bui was arraigned and released.

His next court date is Nov 13.

