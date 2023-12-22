Children in need shop toy store for free ahead of holiday weekend thanks to Nassau County police

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Holiday gifts in big red bags came a couple of days early for a group of children in Nassau County.

The annual event put on by the Nassau County Police Foundation and the Nassau County PBA brings toys to children in need during the holiday season.

"Each of these children lives in a shelter and the schools pick the neediest children and bring them here so they can shop," said Alexandria Nigolian, executive director of the Nassau County Police Department Foundation.

The children were brought to Matty's Toy Shop in Hewlett where they could fill their red bags with as many toys as they could buy with $100.

From toy cars to items bigger than they were, the children left with their bags and hearts full.

"The selfish thing for us is we walk away with the gratification. We walk away happy happier than the kids. We enjoy it more than the kids do," said Patrick Ryder, Nassau County police commissioner.

