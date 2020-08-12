Dramatic video: Quick action by New Jersey officers saves choking baby's life

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have released body cam video of the dramatic moments when New Jersey officers saved the life of a choking baby.Summit police say that on July 5, officers arrived on the scene where a baby boy was choking and unable to breathe.When they arrived, the officers say the baby was turning blue.The infant's mom told officers her son was choking on vitamins.Video shows the officers making use of their medical training by using back blows and chest thrusts to dislodge the object, allowing the baby to breathe again.The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and police say the infant has since made a full recovery.----------