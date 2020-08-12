Dramatic video: Quick action by New Jersey officers saves choking baby's life

By Eyewitness News
SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have released body cam video of the dramatic moments when New Jersey officers saved the life of a choking baby.

Summit police say that on July 5, officers arrived on the scene where a baby boy was choking and unable to breathe.

When they arrived, the officers say the baby was turning blue.

The infant's mom told officers her son was choking on vitamins.

Video shows the officers making use of their medical training by using back blows and chest thrusts to dislodge the object, allowing the baby to breathe again.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and police say the infant has since made a full recovery.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseysummitunion countybabycaught on videopolicecaught on camerachokingbody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in NYC
Video shows partiers take over MTA bus while smoking, dancing in Queens
Arrest made after woman buying MetroCard randomly slashed
List: 38 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Reaction to Biden's pick for VP
Teacher shortage forces NJ district into all remote learning
2 teens who nearly drowned off Long Island reunited with rescuer
Show More
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Shark sightings prompt red-flag closures at Long Island beaches
NYC eatery starts outdoor dining after bike rack struggle
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
More TOP STORIES News