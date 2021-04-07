Tourist from Kansas shot in Manhattan, person of interest in custody

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street as the man returned to New York from the Mets/Phillies game in Philadelphia.
Police say the assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person but missed and struck 44-year-old Chris Ruby instead.
The shot fractured his collarbone and his shoulder blade, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
He was released before an afternoon flight home to Kansas City, Kansas, and he spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.
"I was having such a great time until this happened," he said.
He had just arrived at Grand Central and was walking down the street when he said he felt a sharp pain in his shoulder. He ran into a smoke shop and realized he was bleeding profusely.
"It was really bad," he said. "I'm just ready to go home. I was in the hospital for five hours and then the police station for two or three."
He said it was his first trip to New York City and that he arrived on Saturday. While he is not a fan of either the Mets or the Phillies, he is a baseball fan who wants to see a game in every stadium.
The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue, and police said later in the day that a person of interest was taken into custody.
