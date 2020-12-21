'It's really hard because of COVID-19': Letters to Santa reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8954020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The North Pole has come to Long Island to bring families that special holiday magic they've been longing for. Step inside the CM Performing Arts Center and walk through the cookie and candy kitchen, the gift wrapping department, the winter wonderland forest, the North Pole international post mailroom, and of course the famous sleigh!