Have a favorite Christmas song? Each state's most-liked tune revealed

A new survey pins a modern holiday song as the Christmas favorite here in the tri-state.

"Underneath the Tree" by Kelly Clarkson is the most popular christmas song in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, according to a survey by the website Finance Buzz.

The Eartha Kitt classic "Santa Baby" was the top song in eight states, the most of any song on the list.

They also asked people which songs they thought were the most annoying.

Apparently, not everyone is a fan of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," with that song topping the list.

