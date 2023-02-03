Driver indicted in deadly hit-and-run that killed teen in Yonkers, accused of drunken driving

16-year-old C.J. Hackett was killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Marcus Solis reports from White Plains where the suspect appeared in court.

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The man accused of hitting and killing a Yonkers high school student with his vehicle appeared in court on Friday for his arraignment.

The victim, 16-year-old Christopher Jack Hackett, known as C.J., was riding an electric scooter when police say 46-year-old Stephen Dolan hit him with a van last summer.

In court, prosecutors detailed how much alcohol was allegedly consumed by the defendant that night.

They say he allegedly told police he was blackout drunk and thought he hit a cone in the road.

Prosecutors say the damage to the vehicle was so extensive that there was human hair embedded in the windshield.

Dolan was arraigned on manslaughter charges for the hit-and-run that occurred last summer.

He stood in front of a courtroom packed with C.J.'s friends, family, and classmates.

C.J. was about to enter his junior year at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

In court, prosecutors argued for higher bail, citing new information from police as they retraced Dolan's actions the night of the crash.

He allegedly visited two bars and video shows him consuming at least 17 drinks including shots and beers.

Dolan was an employee with the Yonkers Public Works department. He was arrested the day after the crash at work.

He is facing seven years in prison, and the victim's father says he wants Dolan to get the maximum sentence in this case.

"It's been 185 days and it's not getting any easier, and he's still home with his family," Chris Hackett said. "It's just tough, it's just tough."

The judge kept the defendant's bail at $100,000. However, Dolan will now be fitted for an electronic monitoring device.

