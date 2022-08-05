Arrest made after 16-year-old high school student killed in hit-and-run crash in Yonkers

The victim, known as CJ, was a student at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a high school student in Yonkers.

Christopher Jack Hackett, 16, was riding an electric scooter on McLean Avenue just after midnight Wednesday when police say 46-year-old Stephen Dolan hit him with a van.

Police charged Dolan with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Investigators believe he was drunk and charges could be updated.

"Our hearts go out to Christopher Hackett's family and to his friends," Mayor Mike Spanos said. "This young man's life was tragically and senselessly cut short. As for the accused driver, who is a City employee, the Police Department is conducting a full and fair investigation so that the District Attorney can hold him fully accountable under the law."

Grief counselors were on hand at the school on Friday.

