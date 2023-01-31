Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling with kids nearby

A terrified family in the Bronx is recalling the moment a bullet blasted through their ceiling - with young kids nearby. Jim Dolan has the story.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A terrified family in the Bronx is recalling the moment a bullet blasted through their ceiling - with young kids nearby. The mother says the bullet just missed her 10-year-old's head, and she is afraid for the family.

The bullet flew into the living room on Tiebold Avenue in the Fordham section on Sunday night. The child's grandmother was home with the children when it happened. The bullet reportedly came crashing through the ceiling, ricocheted off the wall, and landed on the floor.

The 10-year-old says she doesn't feel safe living in her home anymore.

"I was getting ready for bed because I had school in the morning, and a few minutes later, I heard a boom," she said.

The 10-year-old said that she and her grandmother did not know whether someone was shooting in the hallway of the building or shooting outside.

Police came and are investigating, but now the family feels trapped. They are looking to get a building transfer for their own safety.

The bullet came through the apartment above the family - Eyewitness News found two police officers discussing the matter with the family who lived there.

No arrests were made.

