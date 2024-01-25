Public asked to avoid area after church collapses in downtown New London

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A church collapsed in downtown New London, Connecticut, on Thursday afternoon.

The public is asked to stay away from the area around Union, Masonic, State, Eugene ONeill, and Gov. Winthrop Blvd.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

There is no word on what may have caused the collapse.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to help assist in response efforts.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

