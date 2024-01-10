Retaining wall collapses behind auto body shop in Tremont

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A retaining wall that borders back yards and businesses in the Bronx has collapsed behind an auto body shop.

Officials say the wall that supports about 10 homes fell at around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Anthony and Carter avenues.

The wall collapsed amid the major winter storm that brought nearly 2 inches of rain to New York City. Widespread flooding threatened poor drainage and low-lying urban areas.

A total of five homes on Anthony Avenue and three commercial properties on Carter Avenue were affected by the collapse.

Neighbors took video showing the crumbled retaining wall they had been worried about for years. They took pictures of it in 2020 when they noticed it buckling and bulging.

"We went in the back and we looked at it, and we could see that it was actually shifting toward Webster Avenue," homeowner Dwayne Olin said.

Neighbors say they went to the city for help, but the city argued the retaining wall was their responsibility.

Photos from 2021 show their efforts to shore it up with concrete and cinderblocks -- something they say they knew would be temporary as they continued to ask for the city's help.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for the retaining wall at the back of multiple property lots on Anthony Avenue that has been in effect since November 2020. Officials say owners of the various properties were ordered to conduct repairs on the structure.

