Clifton Oliver, who starred in 'The Lion King,' 'In The Heights' on Broadway, dies at 47

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Clifton Oliver, the Broadway star who shined in "The Lion King" and "In The Heights", has died, according to his sister.

His sister, Roxy Hall, wrote on Facebook that the 47-year-old died on August 2.

"I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!" Hall wrote.

Playbill's website says Oliver took the Broadway stage as an understudy for "Fiyero" in "Wicked", "Benny" in "In the Heights" alongside Jordin Sparks, and as "Simba" in "The Lion King."

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Playbill says Oliver is survived by his partner, Richard, his sister, and his two brothers.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.