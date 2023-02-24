New York City and Long Island were among the metropolitan areas most likely to feel negative impacts of climate change, behind San Francisco, California and Cape Coral, Florida.

NYC, LI among metropolitan areas most likely to feel negative impacts of climate change, study says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new study shows some parts of our area are at risk of facing negative impacts of climate change.

Here's a list of the top ten areas most at risk according to "Moody's Analytics".

1. San Francisco, CA

2. Cape Coral, FL

3. New York City, NY



4. Long Island, NY

5. Oakland, CA

6. Phoenix, AZ

7. Tucson, AZ

8. Wilmington, DE

9. West Palm Beach, FL

10. North Port, FL

"New York City, in particular, faces the possibility of significant losses from sea-level rise given that Manhattan is surrounded by water and frequent flooding could prove crippling to an economy where much activity-and the ability to travel-is tied to low-lying land or subway tunnels," the study detailed.

According to researchers, these are the top 10 metropolitan areas most at risk for a multitude of reasons, including heat, drought, and rising sea levels over the next few decades.

