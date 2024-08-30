Extra Time: Floating pool plan on East River inches forward, AI helping climate change research

In this edition of Extra Time on Eyewitness News, we detail the Boar's Head plant linked to a deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, according to new records and Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City's plans for early childhood education, which has seen a record demand this year.

In this edition of Extra Time on Eyewitness News, we detail the Boar's Head plant linked to a deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, according to new records and Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City's plans for early childhood education, which has seen a record demand this year.

In this edition of Extra Time on Eyewitness News, we detail the Boar's Head plant linked to a deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, according to new records and Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City's plans for early childhood education, which has seen a record demand this year.

In this edition of Extra Time on Eyewitness News, we detail the Boar's Head plant linked to a deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, according to new records and Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City's plans for early childhood education, which has seen a record demand this year.

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Extra Time on Eyewitness News, we detail the Boar's Head plant linked to a deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, according to new records and Mayor Eric Adams announced New York City's plans for early childhood education, which has seen a record demand this year.

As for weather, cooler temperatures continue on Friday, and a shower is possible.

Look for highs in the low 70s.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

A game changer for some working parents

Just a few days before the new school year begins -- New York City expands the capacity in its early childhood education programs.

Darla Miles takes a closer look.

Diving into the future

A floating pool on the East River inches forward toward making a splash.

The work underway right now to make sure swimmers are safe.

We take "a deeper dive" into the future of the floating pool with the managing director of +Pool.



Studying climate change goes high-tech

How researchers are tapping into artificial intelligence to link global warming and extreme weather.

We speak with Jared Trok, a PhD student in Earth system science at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.