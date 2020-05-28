Coronavirus

COVID fallout: Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year instead, report says

INDIO, Calif. -- This year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival could be postponed yet again, according to Bloomberg News.

Festival organizers are asking artists to play in 2021 -- instead of October, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some 250,000 people attend the festival's two weekends in Indio every year in April.

COVID impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events
EMBED More News Videos

Country rocker Travis McCready's socially-distant concert at Temple Live in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday gave a first glimpse into what that could look like.


But the 2020 event was rescheduled for two weekends in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival was also rescheduled for late October. There's no current word on whether that show will go on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musiccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoachellacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Restaurants consider using lampshade-like plastic shields to protect diners
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
NYC Phase 1 reopening preparations underway
NYC tanning salon reopens, defying guidelines, quickly closes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
Cuomo says focus now on reopening NYC
Gilgo Beach murder victim identified as Valerie Mack
LIVE: Minneapolis mayor speaks amid unrest over in-custody death
NYC Phase 1 reopening preparations underway
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
FDNY hosts sendoff for caregivers, ambulances that aided NY, NJ
Show More
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
NYC tanning salon reopens, defying guidelines, quickly closes
City Council pushes to expand outdoor dining in NYC
Man charged with arson in NJ fire that damaged 3 homes
Long Island begins reopening as indicators continue to fall
More TOP STORIES News