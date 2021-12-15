be kind

150 winter coats given to children in need in the Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx -- There was a lot of screaming and laughing in the Bronx on Tuesday night as kids in the community received free winter jackets.

Children of Promise is a full service organization focused on the children of incarcerated parents or relatives.

Thanks to a very generous donor in the community, they gave out 150 winter jackets to every young scholar in the program

And next week, they'll hand out toys.

But far more lasting than any of the gifts is the counseling for children and their families. The end goal is to break the cycle of incarceration.



"We are able to provide after school services, co-located with a mental health clinic so our scholars are able to deal with the issues, challenges, and for so many the secret of having a parent in prison," said Children of Promise founder Sharon Content.

"I love it, it's a beautiful program." Mother Shay Johnson said. "This place allows children, even the parents, to get into programs that they may need."

Nothing fills the void of a missing loved one, but at least these kids will go home feeling warm, special and well hugged.

