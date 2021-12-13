santa claus

Shortage of Santa impersonators due to COVID worries comes as demand is at all-time high

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa shortage due to COVID worries comes as demand is sky high

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Demand for Santa is at an all-time high, but there's a shortage of St. Nick impersonators this season.

Mitch Allen who runs hiresanta.com, an online booking company for Santa impersonators, says demand is up more than 100% from pre-pandemic levels, but the number of impersonators is down 10%.

"There are still a number of Santas that are leery about getting out and interreacting with the public," said Allen.

Allen said there's also been a large loss in the Santa community, with 350 impersonators dying from COVID and other health issues.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as First Lady
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.



Greg Walsh, the owner of Greg's Trees, sells Christmas trees at five locations around the city and doubles as a Santa impersonator in his free time.

"I know a lot of Santas being in the business, but they're all over booked this month usually they're looking for job but it's a big shortage," said Walsh.

MORE NEWS: Homeowner told to take down 'Christmas Vacation' display or face fines
EMBED More News Videos

A La Mirada homeowner known for his holiday decorations based off the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" may soon be fined by the city if he doesn't remove the latest addition to his display.



This year Christmas House Long Island opted for a robotic Santa in lieu of an in-person Santa.

Visitors can dress up and sit in Santa's chair for pictures next to the animatronic and so far no one has complained, according to representatives from the interactive experience.

While the shortage may cause issues for local events or last minute bookings, most department stores and malls will have Santas on site since they're booked at the beginning of the year.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citysanta clauschristmascoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SANTA CLAUS
Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, according to Zillow
NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
Santa on fire truck saves NJ family from house fire
'Grinch' apprehended by police in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News