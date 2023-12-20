Santa, elves spread holiday cheer to kids at Westchester children's hospital

VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- Sometimes Santa changes his signature outfit - like he did on Tuesday in Valhalla. He wore blue to spread cheer among families at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

Arriving with Santa was a convoy of elves on dozens of emergency service vehicles, complete with flashing lights.

The 'Good Night Lights' event takes place at children's hospitals across the country over the holiday season.

Santa - who, by the way, has a side job with the Westchester County Police Department says all the preparation is worth it.

The children being treated at the hospital are often there for an extended period of time, so events like 'Good Night Lights' bring some brightness and fun to what can be difficult stays.

