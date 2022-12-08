Family, police renew calls to solve murder of 19-year-old killed in 2019

Police in Ramapo are asking for the public's help for information in the 2019 murder of 19-year-old Nicolas Jasiel in Hillcrest. Marcus Solis has the story.

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- Police in Ramapo are asking for the public's help for information three years after the death of a 19-year-old man.

Nicholas Jasiel, from Nanuet, was shot and killed Dec. 7, 2019.

Police say the killing happened as a result of a confrontation that took place on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest.

On Thursday, balloons marked that spot along with a mother's message: Love and miss you.

So far, Jasiel's murder has gone unsolved, must to the frustration of the Ramapo Police Department.

"Obviously you want to close every case that comes in, sometimes that's not possible but especially in this case where a young man lost his life," Ramapo Police Department Det. John Youngman.

Jasiel was with a friend when he was shot once in the deck. He was rushed to Westchester Medical Center where he died two days later.

"I know the family has been suffering for a long time with this...we would really like to bring justice to them," Youngman said.

Police aren't exactly starting from scratch. Investigators believe they know who is responsible, but proving it is a different story.

They hope someone will come forward with information that will help them close the case.

"We believe that there are people, there are witnesses that are aware but have refused to come forward or provide information," Youngman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400.

