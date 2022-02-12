winter weather

Warmer temperatures will be cut short by arctic front moving through New York state

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're planning on taking advantage of nice weather this weekend time is running out.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic front will move through the state of New York dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s.



Saturday's dry, mild temperatures are near record warmth for some areas of the state, including Bridgeport, Islip and near JFK airport.

The drastic cold drop Saturday night into Sunday morning will leave some areas about 10 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

And if you're a fan of snow you might be in luck during this arctic blast. Some areas of the state may see a small accumulation of snow, between one to two inches.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has put a winter operations advisory in effect for Sunday beginning at midnight.

The department will send more than 700 salt spreaders throughout the city to prevent icing conditions on roads and bike lanes.

Restaurants are allowed to continue to use outdoor seating during the advisory.

Trash collection and alternate side parking will remain on their normal schedules.

