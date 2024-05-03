Officer fired 'unintentional' shot during Hamilton Hall occupation at Columbia

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Amid the chaos of the Hamilton Hall occupation at Columbia University, the NYPD says an officer unintentionally fired a shot in the building.

Officials say the shot struck no one. The NYPD is investigating that incident as talks between police and New York City schools continue on the topic of protests.

Students at The New School occupied the lobby with signs and tents as the sun rose Friday morning.

Though there have been ongoing conversations between the NYPD and city schools, students at several institutions have followed the lead of Columbia University protesters.

On Wednesday night, demonstrators gathered to chant and bang on instruments at the Greenwich Village school.

Counter protesters appeared shortly after with the NYPD standing by. Scenes like this are becoming a familiar sight at Columbia, City College of New York, Fordham, and NYU.

Over at NYU, students are occupying an outside corridor filled with tents and signs. Protestors say they do not plan to leave despite a mass crackdown of arrests at protests days ago.

Between Columbia and CCNY alone, 282 people were arrested, and police say 47 percent weren't affiliated with these schools.

In a press conference earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams made it clear that he believes many people at these protests are not students and should not be there.

"Do we see familiar faces of people around the protests? And they came back substantiated on the Columbia grounds and other grounds that those who were professionals participated in training and participated in some of the activities," Adams said.

Student protesters countered that sentiment.

"The idea of us being outside agitators is false. We are all current students everyone had a connection to Columbia in one way or another in there," one student said.

On Friday morning, the NYPD will hold a press conference on any updates in the school protests.

