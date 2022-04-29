Man charged with sex abuse of at least 2 women outside Columbia University dorms

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was charged with sexually abusing two women near Columbia University housing, and police want to know if there might be more victims.Miguel Mella, 32, was arrested on April 23 and charged with four counts of sex abuse and two counts of forcible touching.Police say on April 21 just after 3 a.m., the 19-year-old victims were standing outside of the dorm at 47 Claremont Avenue, a university housing complex in Morningside Heights, when Mella pushed them to the ground, grabbed one of their lower backs and buttocks, and made comments stating how the two should kiss.He allegedly told the victims that he wasn't going to hurt them, and then fled the scene.One of the victims suffered an abrasion to her knee. She was treated by paramedics at the scene but sought further medical attention at a local hospital.The NYPD released a photo of Mella in an effort to see if there are any more victims.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------