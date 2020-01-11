Communities engage in dialogue one month after Jersey City Kosher supermarket attack

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Friday marked one month since a deadly attack at a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City.Investigators believe the attack was motivated by hate for the Jewish community. The incident sent shockwaves not only through the New Jersey community but around the world as gunmen targeted the store and targeted three workers.Since the tragedy, Mayor Steven Fulop has had time to reflect ant admit he should have brought members of the Jewish faith and the long-standing black community together long before the incident took place.Mayor Fulop says leaders of the Jewish Community and leaders in the African-American community started a dialogue earlier in the week, and it got ugly. As a result, he says each group recognized they share some similar problems.The mayor welcomed the Jewish community to the stretch of Martin Luther King Boulevard six years ago knowing there were stark differences between blacks and members of the Hasidic community.Fulop says he has learned a lot in the past month, and he knows the image of the city will need time to repair.----------