Annual NYC Tunnel to Towers 5K honors firefighter killed on 9/11

The 17th Annual Tunnel to Towers race honors Stephen Siller who risked his life during the September 11 terror attacks.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The 17th annual Tunnel to Towers Race in New York City is being held Sunday in honor of the fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.

The event traces Siller's final heroic steps before he died during the September 11 terror attacks.

Participants start at the Hugh Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn to the former site of the twin towers.

The route honors the moments Siller abandoned his truck in Brooklyn and ran through the tunnel towards the towers of the World Trade Center after it was attacked.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting first responders and wounded veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

