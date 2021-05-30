Bethpage Air Show scheduled to happen today after being called off Saturday

This Memorial Day weekend may still be a washout, but the air show is scheduled to go on Sunday after it was called off Saturday.
The unofficial start to summer was a wet one on New York's beaches. Boardwalks and beaches didn't see the crowds they were hoping for and Saturday's sold out air show was postponed due to inclement weather.
Many were disappointed, but the decision was made for the safety of the performers and spectators.
The show will go on Sunday - at least for now.
On Saturday, F-16 Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline and more than 46,000 showed up for the practice run Friday.
After last year's show was cancelled due to the pandemic, many are hoping planes will still fly this morning -- rain or shine.
Parking passes have to be purchased for this year's show to keep crowds socially distanced. Those passes will be honored at any state park all summer or refunds are available for Saturday's canceled performance.
