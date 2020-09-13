Community & Events

Brooklyn TEAL Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer goes virtual featuring Eyewitness News' Stacey Sager

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The 12th annual Brooklyn Teal Walk and Run for Ovarian Cancer went virtual because of the pandemic, but that didn't mean it had any less spirit.

Eyewitness News Reporter and cancer survivor Stacey Sager, as well as actor Steve Buscemi, led a round of applause for all those who have dealt with the brutal disease for which there is no cure or reliable test.

TEAL says because of the pandemic it needs donations now more than ever to keep its programs running.

