NEW YORK -- In decades past, Central Park devolved into a symbol of the urban decay that had hold of New York City. It took a group of concerned citizens to rehabilitate the 843 acres - and restore it into the oasis of green it is today.
Central Park is the jewel of Manhattan - welcoming millions each year; the team that formed to save it still at the helm and still looking toward its future.
Eyewitness News' Sam Champion hosts our special looking at how the Park was transformed - and the commitment of those determined to save it.
Central Park: Celebrating 40 Years of Commitment and Conservancy- Part 1
