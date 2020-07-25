NEW YORK -- In decades past, Central Park devolved into a symbol of the urban decay that had hold of New York City. It took a group of concerned citizens to rehabilitate the 843 acres - and restore it into the oasis of green it is today.Central Park is the jewel of Manhattan - welcoming millions each year; the team that formed to save it still at the helm and still looking toward its future.Eyewitness News' Sam Champion hosts our special looking at how the Park was transformed - and the commitment of those determined to save it.