Ceremony in New York City honors Vietnam War veterans

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A special ceremony was held in Lower Manhattan Saturday morning to pay tribute to Vietnam and post 9/11 veterans from the New York City area.In honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, veterans and volunteers gathered at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine at 8 a.m. to read names of the 1,741 New Yorkers lost in service in Vietnam and those killed since the September 11th attacks.This is the 10th annual name reading ceremony put on in part by the United War Veterans Council, the producers of the Veterans Day parade. This is a part of the council's pledge to never abandon another generation of veteransAt the same time, a tribute march began at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. Attendees of all ages, who were encouraged to wear red, white and blue, crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and headed toward the Vietnam Veterans Plaza in Lower Manhattan.At the plaza, the ceremony will conclude with a wreath laying at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall. This will include a tribute to Gold Star Families, and Medal of Honor recipient Paul Bucha will be presented with the Patrick L. Gualtieri Service to Vietnam Veterans Award.For some loved ones, many have been gone for more than 50 years, but they still remember the loss like it was yesterday."Hearing the name read aloud ... It's almost cathartic sometimes. It brings emotions, tears. It's the remembrance: Nobody wants to be forgotten. That's the worst thing that could ever happen," said Molly Levi, an event organizer.