Drums Along the Hudson: A Native American Festival - June 23rd, 2019 in Inwood Hill Park

INWOOD, Manhattan -- Celebrate Native American culture at the 17th annual "Drums Along the Hudson" festival!
Hosted by Eyewitness News Weekend Anchor Sandra Bookman, the event features Manhattan's only open air pow wow, which is a celebratory gathering of Native American people that will be led by Louis Mofsie and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers with Host Drums Heyna Second Sons and Silver Cloud.
Activities also include Native American crafts, storytelling, international cuisine and a World Market Tent. In keeping with the underlying theme of environmental awareness and education, DRUMS ALONG THE HUDSON will continue to feature an Environmental Tent and a free bicycle valet for attendees who ride their bike to the park.
WHEN: Sunday, June 23, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: At Inwood Hill Park - 218th Street & Indian Rd, 4 Blocks West of Broadway
COST: FREE - rain or shine!
To reach Inwood Hill Park, take the 1 train to 215th Street or the A train to 207th Street. The entrance to the park is at 218th Street and Indian Road, four blocks west of Broadway. By car, it is just north of the Dyckman Street exit off the Henry Hudson Parkway.
For more information, go to www.drumsalongthehudson.org.
