Community & Events

Eyewitness News anchor and reporter Joe Torres honored by NYPD Hispanic Society

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A member of the Eyewitness News family was honored Wednesday night as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The NYPD's Hispanic Society gave our weekend anchor and mainstay reporter Joe Torres a Lifetime Achievement award.

The group cited Joe for his dedicated service and continued ambition in journalism.

Joe received the award during an event at police headquarters, and delivered the keynote speech.

Torres hosts "Tiempo," a program that focuses on issues impacting Latinos.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnypdhispanic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Auto shop falsified brake work for limo in fatal NY crash, DA says
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain
LI police shooting: Officer opened fire when suspect drove at him
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Man with stage-four cancer fights to stay in NYCHA apartment
Show More
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in subway
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Reputed Trinitarios members arrested for NYC assaults, stabbings
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
More TOP STORIES News