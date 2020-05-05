Coronavirus News: Artist with autism makes balloon creations for essential workers in New Jersey

Eddie Lin, 22, was diagnosed with autism when he was three, which is why he's known as the 'Ausome Balloon Creator.'
The Edison, New Jersey, resident is taking requests from family members of essential workers to create balloon art for their loved ones.
Similar to restaurant take-out, Lin's mom Jenny Lin, is offering curbside pick-up for her son's donated creations.
Lin has been making balloon art for 12 years, and his most recent creation was Baby Yoda for 'May the Fourth Be With You.'
