Coronavirus News: Artist with autism makes balloon creations for essential workers in New Jersey

Credit: Ausome Balloon Creator/ Facebook (Credit: Ausome Balloon Creator/ Facebook)

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A balloon artist from New Jersey has been making thank you creations for essential workers in his community.

Eddie Lin, 22, was diagnosed with autism when he was three, which is why he's known as the 'Ausome Balloon Creator.'

The Edison, New Jersey, resident is taking requests from family members of essential workers to create balloon art for their loved ones.

Similar to restaurant take-out, Lin's mom Jenny Lin, is offering curbside pick-up for her son's donated creations.

Lin has been making balloon art for 12 years, and his most recent creation was Baby Yoda for 'May the Fourth Be With You.'

Credit: Ausome Balloon Creator/ Facebook

Credit: Ausome Balloon Creator/ Facebook



